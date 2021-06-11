Nebraska Receives $1.8 Million CARES Act Grant to Support Tourism

(KFOR NEWS June 11, 2021) The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced Thursday Nebraska is getting a $1.8 million grant to support tourism.
The funding will go to the Nebraska Tourism Commission to boost Nebraska tourism through marketing and coordination. It will be matched by $450,000 in local funds and is expected to retain 810 jobs.
This project is funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act which provided EDA with $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.
