Nebraska Receives $1.8 Million CARES Act Grant to Support Tourism

Jun 11, 2021 @ 4:27am

(KFOR NEWS  June 11, 2021)    The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced Thursday Nebraska is getting a $1.8 million grant to support tourism.

The funding will go to the Nebraska Tourism Commission to boost Nebraska tourism through marketing and coordination.  It will be matched by $450,000 in local funds and is expected to retain 810 jobs.

This project is funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act which provided EDA with $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.

