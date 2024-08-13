Nebraska Receives Votes in Pre-Season AP Top 25 College Football Bowl

The 40-yard line marker inside Cook Pavillion at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. (File Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 13)–Nebraska is receiving votes in the pre-season AP Top 25 College Football poll that was released on Monday.

The Huskers are receiving preseason votes since receiving one vote in the 2022 preseason poll, the same season where Nebraska dropped its season opener to Northwestern in Ireland. The Huskers haven’t been ranked in the AP poll since being No. 24 going into a road matchup at Colorado in 2019.

Georgia is No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and Alabama to round out the top five.

Here’s how the Top 25 looks:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Oregon

4. Texas

5. Alabama

6. Ole Miss

7. Notre Dame

8. Penn State

9. Michigan

10. Florida State

11. Missouri

12. Utah

13. LSU

14. Clemson

15. Tennessee

16. Oklahoma

17. Oklahoma State

18. Kansas State

19. Miami

20. Texas A&M

21. Arizona

22. Kansas

23. USC

24. North Carolina State

25. Iowa

Receiving votes: Louisville 111, Virginia Tech 77, Boise St. 47, SMU 33, Iowa St. 33, Liberty 32, Washington 23, West Virginia 17, Memphis 16, Nebraska 16, Wisconsin 15, UTSA 6, Tulane 5, Appalachian St. 4, Kentucky 3, Auburn 2, Colorado 1.