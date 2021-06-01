Nebraska Recycling Council Hosts CRT Amnesty Event For TVs And Other Electronics In Lincoln

(KFOR NEWS June 1, 2021) On Saturday June 12, the Nebraska Recycling Council will be accepting CRT TVs, monitors, and other electronics for recycling at 5001 S 16th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska between the hours of 9 am-1 pm, or until the event has reached its maximum amount allowed.
Electronics will be accepted for free with a limit of two TVs or monitors per participant. Other items being accepted include computer equipment and accessories, audio/video equipment, laptops, cell phones, cords, cable boxes, gaming consoles, and small household appliances (no microwaves). A complete list of what will be accepted is available at the website www.RecycleYourOldTV.org.