Nebraska Republican Party Announces 2020 State Convention Location

LINCOLN-(KFOR Feb. 24)-The Nebraska Republican Party announced Monday that the 2020 Nebraska Republican Party Convention will be held at Younes Conference Center in Kearney, Nebraska.
Executive Director of Nebraska Republican Party said Kearney was chosen for its strong convention amenities and convenient central location.
The convention will be held on June 5-6, 2020 in Buffalo County in central Nebraska.
