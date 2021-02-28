Nebraska Republican Party “Rebukes” Sasse
The Nebraska Republican Party rebuked Sen. Ben Sasse on Saturday for his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.
The Nebraska GOP’s state central committee formally expressed its disappointment but stopped short of a formal censure. The resolution said Sasse “stands rebuked” by the Nebraska GOP.
The Senator, who was reelected last fall with 63% of the vote, dismissed the decision in a statement on Saturday, saying, “Most Nebraskans don’t think politics should be about the weird worship of one dude.
