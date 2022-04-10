Nebraska Republicans Name Flood Their Candidate In June 28 Special Election

Lincoln, Nebraska – The Nebraska Republican Party (NEGOP) has named State Senator Mike Flood of Norfolk to serve as its nominee for the 1st Congressional District Special Election on June 28th.
“Congratulations to Senator Mike Flood on receiving the Nebraska Republican Party’s nomination for the 1st Congressional District special election on June 28th. Mike brings broad experience both as a legislator and business owner. He is pro-life, a strong fiscal conservative, an advocate for rural Nebraska, and he will help build a better life for the next generation of Nebraskans,” said NEGOP Chairman Dan Welch.
“I’m honored to be my party’s nominee to serve our district and advance our conservative values in Congress,” said Flood. “Together, we’re going to win the May 10th primary, the June 28th special election, and the general election in November. We’re going to keep this seat red, help fire Nancy Pelosi as speaker, and restore a check on Joe Biden and his disastrous administration.”
Governor Pete Ricketts called a special election following former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s resignation.
Earlier, the Nebraska Democratic Party tapped State Senator Patty Pansing Brooks to be their candidate in the Special Election.