Nebraska Revenue Short In April, Still On Track For Year
LINCOLN, Neb. (May 14, 2021) – Officials say Nebraska state government collected slightly less tax revenue than expected in April.
The Nebraska Department of Revenue reports April net tax collections of $525 million, less than 1% below the certified forecast of $528 million.
The lower-than-expected number was driven by individual income tax collections, which were nearly 36% below projections. Officials warned earlier in the year, when the Federal Income Tax deadline was moved from April 15 to May 15 that collections would be delayed.
The lower total more than offset higher-than-expected collections from corporate income taxes, miscellaneous taxes and sales-and-use taxes. Tax collections for the current fiscal year are still well above projections.
