Nebraska Sees Increase In Fatalities In Traffic Crashes
Courtesy of 1011now
During the month of November, 2019, eighteen people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Nine of the vehicle occupants who died in these crashes were not wearing their seat belts. There was one fatality on the interstate, twelve on other highways, and five on local roads. Fourteen of the fatalities were located in rural areas across the state while four of them occurred in urban areas that mostly involved pedestrians.
In November of 2018 there were a total of 17 fatalities, a difference of one compared to this November’s traffic fatalities. Overall, there were a total of 229 fatalities between January through November in 2019, compared to 214 fatalities that occurred in 2018 between January and November.
READ MORE: Deadly Wreck Sunday Claims Lives Of Three Lincolnites