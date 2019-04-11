Nebraska Spring Red-White Game On for Saturday

Nebraska’s annual Red-White Spring Game will take place on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. The game will be carried live on the Learfield/IMG Husker Sports Network and televised live on BTN.

The spring game sold out in less than a week in February. With a capacity crowd expected on Saturday, fans are encouraged to arrive early.

The following pieces of information should be of assistance for those planning to attend Saturday’s game:

Youth and adults planning to take part in the Drug Free Pledge should be aware that the annual pledge will take place at halftime of the game. Those taking the pledge will once again do so from their seats in the Stadium. This change began in 2016 and is a safety measure for our younger fans taking the Drug Free Pledge.

Ticket Information:

The Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office will open Saturday at 9 a.m., four hours before kickoff. The game is sold out, but the office will be open for will-call ticket pick-up and to assist with any game-day ticket issues.

Fans are encouraged to enter the gate printed on their ticket for easiest access to their seating location, but may use any gate that is open. Fans should be aware the following gates will not be available for entrance on Saturday—Gates 1, 6, 8 and 17. Gates 18, 19, 21 and 23 will close shortly after kickoff.

Parking Information:

UNL Parking Services will cashier Lot 9 (14 th and Avery Parking Garage), the 17 th and R Parking Garage and 19 th and Vine Parking Garage, and other campus lots for public parking. The charge will be $5 per vehicle, and University donor and cashiered lots will open at 7 a.m.

and Avery Parking Garage), the 17 and R Parking Garage and 19 and Vine Parking Garage, and other campus lots for public parking. The charge will be $5 per vehicle, and University donor and cashiered lots will open at 7 a.m. The 14 th and Salt Creek Roadway Parking Garage (Lot 9) will serve as the primary cashiered parking option for ADA accessibility.

and Salt Creek Roadway Parking Garage (Lot 9) will serve as the primary cashiered parking option for ADA accessibility. Public parking will be available at Haymarket Park for $5 and the Pinnacle Bank Arena festival parking for $10. Both of these lots will open at 8 a.m.

Memorial Stadium Policies:

Regular-season Memorial Stadium policies will be in place for fans attending the Red-White Spring Game, including Nebraska’s Clear Bag Policy. Fans are also reminded that open umbrellas are not allowed inside Memorial Stadium. Fans attending the game may visit www.huskers.com/gameday for more information.

Transportation Information:

STARTRAN will be providing shuttle service from South Pointe Pavilions (27th and Pine Lake) and North Star High School (5801 No. 33rd Street). Buses will park in close proximity to Memorial Stadium. Shuttles begin at 9 a.m., and cost is $5 per adult each way and $5 round trip for kids (10 and under). The shuttle service begins at 11 a.m.

Fan Event Information:

The Husker Nation Pavilion (HNP) will be open from 10 a.m. to kickoff in the normal Pavilion location at Ed Weir Stadium northeast of Memorial Stadium. Inflatables, face painting and other family friendly options will be available in the Pavilion area. Athletic department officials will monitor the weather and any potential changes that might be necessary to the Pavilion schedule and activities.

Within the Husker Nation Pavilion, the First National Bank Autograph Zone will feature Rex Burkhead of the New England Patriots. Burkhead will be signing autographs from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on the North side of the track.

Two spring Nebraska football posters will also be available at the Husker Nation Pavilion while supplies last. Fans should note these are spring posters and are not the traditional 2019 schedule posters which will be available this summer in time for the Aug. 1 Fan Day.

Rosters for the game will be available at concessions stands throughout Memorial Stadium for $1.

The Remembering Our Fallen display will be set up near the East end of the Pavilion area. This one-of-a-kind display is presented by Patriotic Productions and is an all-encompassing national memorial that includes our country’s military Fallen who have died from wounds while deployed in The War on Terror since September 11, 2001. This beautiful display consists of 31 Tribute Towers supporting double-sided and full-color banners made to withstand the elements. The Marine Corps Cornhusker Detachment will assist with setting up the memorial and will stand guard at the Pavilion on Friday night. Gold Star Families will attend the game and will be honored as a group at the game. The display will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday when the Husker Nation Pavilion opens to the public.

Relief Information:

Nebraska Athletics would like to encourage all Nebraskans to help in the relief efforts. The Red Cross, Nebraska Athletics, N Club letterwinners and student-athletes will collect cash donations inside all entrances of Memorial Stadium when the doors open at 11:30 a.m. until 12:50 p.m. giving Husker Fans time to get to their seats before the Tunnel Walk. Fans are asked to have their donations ready for the bucket collection upon entry in order to assist with getting fans to their seats inside the stadium.

All funds collected in Memorial Stadium will go toward the Nebraska / Southwest Iowa flood relief. Volunteers will only collect inside the gates and buckets will not be passed inside the Stadium.

Husker fans wishing to buy the One State, One Heartbeat t-shirts on Saturday can do so at all Huskers Shop locations at the stadium, as well as the store at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

A large American flag spanning the entire Memorial Stadium field and carried by several groups including veterans and Gold Star families will be presented during the national anthem at approximately 12:50 p.m. The national anthem will be performed by 12-year-old national recording artist Mason Ramsey.

Before the Nebraska Tunnel Walk, a group of more than 250 individuals who provided assistance during the recent flooding will walk out of the tunnel. Once they are on the field, the group will remain on the field and form a tunnel for the Husker team. The group includes first responders, as well as front-line personnel who provided assistance in the disaster areas.

