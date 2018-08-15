Nebraska Starts Fiscal Year With More Revenue Than Expected

Nebraska State Capitol building in downtown Lincoln. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(AP)–Nebraska has started a new fiscal year with $20 million more in state tax revenue than expected.

The Department of Revenue reported Wednesday that the state collected $280 million in net revenue in July, which is nearly 8 percent above the state’s certified forecast of $260 million.

The state projections were set by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board in February. A tax revenue shortfall earlier this year forced lawmakers to cut the state budget.

The report says net revenue from sales-and-use taxes and individual income taxes were higher than projected. Net revenue from corporate income and miscellaneous came in below projections.

