Nebraska State Capitol To Be Closed Christmas Eve
Nebraska State Capitol (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
(AP Lincoln, NE 12/19/20) Nebraska’s Capitol will close on December 24th now that President Donald Trump has declared Christmas Eve a federal holiday. The Office of the Nebraska Capitol Commission said it won’t be offering tours that day or Christmas Day on Dec. 25. The Capitol will reopen for tours on December 26th. It will close again on January 1st for New Year’s Day. The building is open Monday-Friday 8 am – 5 pm, Saturday 10 am-5 pm and Sunday 1 pm – 5 pm. Observation decks on the 14th floor, use north elevators, are open during public building hours as weather conditions permit.