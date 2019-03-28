Nebraska State Patrol Arrests Juvenile Near Gretna

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested one juvenile following a pursuit Wednesday morning on Interstate 80 that began near Gretna and ended near Greenwood.

At approximately 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed a Chevy Equinox traveling at 110 miles per hour on westbound I-80 near mile marker 431. The trooper attempted a traffic stop when the suspect fled and the trooper initiated a pursuit.

The Equinox continued driving at speeds between 100 and 120 miles per hour, while weaving through traffic and passing vehicles on the shoulder. As the vehicle attempted to exit at mile marker 420, the driver lost control and crashed into the ditch. The driver and passenger were then immediately arrested. The Equinox was also determined to have been stolen from Carroll, Iowa. A firearm was also found in the vehicle.

The driver, a 17-year-old male, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, willful reckless driving, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, no operator’s license, minor in possession of alcohol, and other traffic violations. The 17-year-old was lodged in the Sarpy County Juvenile Detention Center.

The passenger, an 18-year-old male, was transported to Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln for non-life-threatening injuries suffered during the crash.

