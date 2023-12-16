Nebraska State Patrol Graduates 68th Recruit Class

(KFOR December 16, 2023) A new class of State Troopers are ready to hit the road in service to the people of Nebraska. Members of the Nebraska State Patrol’s 68th Basic Recruit Class received their badges and were sworn-in today during a ceremony at the State Capitol in Lincoln.

“We’re incredibly grateful for these six troopers who are joining our ranks,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “It’s a great team and they are going to get out and serve Nebraska. They are ready. They are well trained. They have the right mindset to be public servants.”

The six members of Camp 68 come to NSP from several communities across Nebraska. The newly sworn-in troopers have completed 22 weeks of intense training, including extensive live-action training scenarios and rigorous academic instruction. Their training now continues in the field, paired with veteran troopers in the field training process.

Outstanding performance in several areas of training was recognized with awards during the graduation ceremony. Recruit Marco Vera Chavez, of Ord, received the Superintendent’s Leadership Award. Recruit Spencer Kort, of Schuyler, was honored with the O.H. Witt Academic Achievement Award. Recruit Braden Heidbrink, of Lincoln, was the recipient of the D.R. Shearer Marksmanship Award as well as the Captain Mark Williams Core Values Award. Recruit Chad Reutlinger, of Lexington, was honored with the R. J. Buchholz Physical Fitness Award.

Governor Jim Pillen and Attorney General Mike Hilgers provided remarks during today’s graduation ceremony, held in the rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol. Secretary of State Robert Evnen administered the oath of office.

“I have extraordinary confidence that you six will be incredible leaders, incredible public servants, that all Nebraskans will be really proud of,” Governor Pillen told the camp during today’s ceremony. “You join a great team. I couldn’t be more proud of you.”