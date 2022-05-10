Nebraska State Patrol: Officer Dragged By Car Shoots Driver

(KFOR NEWS May 10, 2022) NELIGH, Neb. (AP) – State officials are investigating a police shooting in northeastern Nebraska that police said occurred as an officer was being dragged by a car he had pulled over.
The Nebraska State Patrol says in a news release that the shooting happened Sunday afternoon following reports of a disturbance in a Neligh convenience store parking lot. The patrol says a Neligh officer was making contact with a woman involved in the disturbance when she drove off, dragging the officer . The officer then fired his gun, hitting the woman before he fell from the vehicle. The patrol said a witness was able to force the woman’s vehicle off the road.
Both the officer and woman were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive.
