Nebraska State Patrol Urges Responsibility on St. Patty’s Day
Image courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol
As more and more businesses and restaurants change daily operations, the Nebraska State Patrol is urging everyone to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day responsibly.
“We’ve already seen how well our communities throughout our state are responding to this unprecedented situation,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our hope is always that people celebrate responsibly, but that message has a different meaning today. If you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, please do so responsibly by adhering to CDC recommendations for gatherings and by designating a sober driver.”
Troopers are constantly patrolling for impaired drivers throughout Nebraska. Those efforts will continue through St. Patrick’s Day.
READ MORE: Lincoln’s Entertainment Changes