Nebraska Teachers Announce Support for Kate Bolz for Congress
May 1, 2020 – State Sen. Kate Bolz has earned the recommendation of the Nebraska State Education Association (NSEA) in her bid to represent the 1st Congressional District. NSEA represents 28,000 teachers and education support professionals in Nebraska.
A bipartisan committee comprised of NSEA members from across the state made the recommendation based on Sen. Bolz’s position on issues affecting children and public education. The NSEA Board of Directors approved the recommendation.
“During her eight years as a state senator, Kate Bolz has proven that she is a knowledgeable and effective leader who will work to support policies that ensure every child has access to a quality education,” said Jenni Benson, NSEA President. “She has consistently been one of the strongest supporters of public education at all levels.
“Sen. Bolz’s experience as a social worker, educator and strong advocate for public education, opportunities for working families and economic growth will bring a fresh and needed perspective to Washington, D.C.,” Benson said.
“I’m humbled and honored to have the support of the hard-working, dedicated teachers in our state. The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a spotlight on the dedication and caring our Nebraska teachers have for their students. Teachers play an integral role in shaping the lives of their students and the future of our state. I sincerely appreciate all they do for our children,” Bolz said.
Benson said that Sen. Bolz “has successfully worked with both Republicans and Democrats to deliver an annual balanced budget that reflects Nebraska’s priorities.”
Bolz serves as vice chair of the Appropriations Committee. “Sen. Bolz has the experience and ability to make an immediate impact as a member of the House of Representatives,” Benson said.
Senator Bolz is a graduate of Palmyra Public Schools. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a Master in Social Work from the University of Michigan.
For more information please visit katebolz.com.