Nebraska Traffic Deaths Higher Than in Previous Years

Lincoln, NE (June 16, 2022) — During the month of May 2022, eighteen people were killed in traffic
crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
¨ The 18 fatalities occurred in 17 fatal crashes.
¨ Six of the twelve vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, three were using seatbelts, and
three had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
¨ Twelve of the fatalities were in rural locations*.
¨ There were zero fatalities on the interstate, sixteen on other highways, and two on local roads.
¨ Three of the fatalities were pedestrians.
¨ Three of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
For the Daily Count, visit this website:
https://dot.nebraska.gov/media/3340/tollcompare.pdf
COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS
(FATALITIES)
* The Federal Highway Administration definition for urban is an area with a population of 5,000 or more.