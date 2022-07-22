Nebraska Unemployment Rate Remains Steady For June

Lincoln, NE (July 22, 2022) The Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) announced today that Nebraska’s preliminary unemployment rate for June 2022 is 1.9 percent, seasonally adjusted. The rate is unchanged from the May 2022 rate and is down 0.6 percentage points from the June 2021 rate of 2.5 percent. The rate continues to be a record low for Nebraska. National unemployment rate rankings are available here: bls.gov/web/laus/laumstrk.htm. Nebraska’s June rate is the second lowest rate in the country.
Lincoln’s unemployment rate for June was 2.4%, up from 1.9% in May. Omaha’s rate was 2.6%, up from 2.1% in May
“Nebraska continues to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country and over a million Nebraskans employed,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin. “For the last year, the state’s monthly employment levels have reached historical highs.”
Over one million Nebraskans have been employed since August of 2020. The counts of employed and unemployed in the labor force are based on a survey conducted by the Census Bureau regarding employment status. Both individuals who are claiming unemployment benefits and those who are not claiming can be counted as unemployed based on their survey responses. Individuals who are not working and are not seeking work are not considered part of the labor force and are not included in the unemployment rate calculation.
Nonfarm employment, a count of filled jobs, was 1,038,733 in June, up 3,664 over the month and up 21,630 over the year. Private industries with the most growth month to month were leisure and hospitality (up 2,781), mining and construction (up 2,677), and manufacturing (up 1,402). Private industries with the most growth year to year were education and health services (up 5,430); trade, transportation, and utilities (up 4,785); and leisure and hospitality (up 3,722).
The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June 2022 is 3.6 percent, unchanged from the May 2022 rate and down 2.3 percentage points from the June 2021 rate of 5.9 percent.
July 2022 Nebraska labor force and employment data will be published Friday, August 19, 2022.
Employers looking for qualified applicants are encouraged to post their jobs for free on NEworks.nebraska.gov and partner with their closest job center to take advantage of programs geared at recruiting, upskilling, and expanding their workforce.