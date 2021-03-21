Nebraska Volleyball sweeps season series against Iowa
Courtesy of 1011now
LINCOLN, Neb. – (NU Athletic Communications) – The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team swept Iowa for the second time this week with a 25-14, 25-20, 25-13 win on Saturday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska (12-2) hit a season-best .397 and held Iowa to .013 hitting, the best offensive and defensive performances by the Huskers this season. It was also Iowa’s lowest hitting percentage of the season.
Jazz Sweet had a season-high 12 kills on .733 hitting to go with three blocks to lead the Huskers. Lexi Sun also added 12 kills on .526 hitting with six digs and three blocks. Lauren Stivrins racked up six kills and two blocks, while Callie Schwarzenbach had four kills on five swings (.800) to go with a match-high five blocks.
Nicklin Hames set 31 assists and had a pair of aces and seven digs. Kenzie Knuckles had a match-high eight digs.
Nebraska had decisive advantages in kills (40-22), assists (39-21), blocks (8-5) and digs (31-18).
Head Coach John Cook won his 600th career match at Nebraska, giving him a 600-83 (.878) record in 21 years as Nebraska’s head coach.
Iowa (3-13) had no player with more than five kills for the match. Amiya Jones and Edina Schmidt both totaled five on the night.