NEBRASKA WILDFIRES: One killed Saturday, evacuations lifted

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (Apr. 24, 2022 – KFOR) – Wildfires are continuing to plague much of western and central Nebraska, though conditions improved significantly on Sunday.
Wildfires that began Friday swept quickly from the Kansas border, moving north toward Cambridge and other nearby communities, fueled by high winds and dry grass. In total, wildfires have been reported in at least 12 counties in Nebraska.
In the fight to keep neighbors safe, one Cambridge man lost his life. Family members say he was going from house to house telling people to leave and get to safety when his vehicle got stuck, and he could not flee fast enough on foot.
As of Sunday morning, all wildfire evacuations have been lifted, according to the Nebraska Forest Service. They ask that people remain cautious due to blowing dirt and smoke still in the areas affected, sometimes causing dangerous driving conditions.