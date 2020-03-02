Nebraskans For Medical Marijuana Announces New Support
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar. 2)-A ballot campaign seeking to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska has announced new support from a group led by a former state senator and a firm that helps pass statewide ballot measures.
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana have officially partnered with ADOPT, a coalition led by former state Senator Tommy Garrett, of Bellevue. Garrett, who introduced the first medical cannabis bill to Nebraska’s legislature in 2015, said he is in support of the ballot because of its potential health and economic benefits.
“We support the ballot initiative because it will improve health outcomes for citizens across the state, while also raising millions of dollars in revenue and encouraging an economic growth industry,” said Garrett. “This new economic growth and revenue to our communities could create jobs and be used to fund roads and bridges, support education and reduce taxes. Once the ballot measure passes, we will work with the Nebraska Legislature to ensure the positive economic impact from medical cannabis will help achieve these goals.”
Garrett said ADOPT will work with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana to immediately deploy a statewide network of supporters to collect signatures that will qualify the issue for the November 2020 ballot and then launch a full-scale voter education and mobilization campaign.
READ MORE: Renovation At Veterans Memorial Garden Underway