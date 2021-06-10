Nebraskans Googling Ireland The Most This Year

Many eager travelers are ready to meet Europe’s potential travel requirements. In an April survey on which state’s residents were ready to travel post-COVID, SYKES found that 60% of Americans were in favor of requiring a “vaccine passport,” or proof of vaccination to travel abroad, while 50% would feel comfortable traveling overseas once vaccinated.
Americans are also largely in favor of requiring vaccinations for those visiting the States. In a November 2020 report on vaccine perceptions, 72% said they believed that the U.S. should also require proof of vaccination for foreign travelers entering the country.
