Nebraskans Love Craft Beer

Craft Beer Tasting Flight. The U.S. now has more beer styles (150+) and brands (20,000+) to choose from than any other market in the world. More than 5,000 breweries are responsible for the beer brands available in the U.S. and the Brewers Association estimates more than 2,000 craft breweries are in the planning stages.

A recent study ranks Nebraska 15th for craft breweries per 100,000 legal drinking age people, with an economic impact of $351 per adults over 21.  At the Nebraska Grower and Brewer Conference and Trade Show in Downtown Lincoln on Sunday, and spoke with many brewers about what makes Lincoln a desirable place for the business.  Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild Executive Director, Gabby Ayala, told our media partner, 10/11 NOW Lincoln is a very creative college town, so brewing just goes with the culture.

