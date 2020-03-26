Nebraskans Reminded About Mail-In Ballot Option
Secretary of State Bob Evnen and Governor Pete Ricketts confirmed oh Thursday that Nebraska’s 2020 statewide primary election will take place May 12, as planned.
Evnen and Ricketts reminded Nebraskans that mail-in ballots are available, and that it is encouraged to request them.
“Early mail-in ballot request applications are being sent to Nebraska voters by county election officials or by my office,” said Secretary Evnen. “The application can be filled out and returned to county elections by fax, email, or regular mail.”
May 1st is the last day to request a mail-in ballot with counties beginning to mail out the ballots on April 6th.
Voters can return ballots by mail or by placing it in the secure ballot drop box outside the offices of every county.
“My office in conjunction with the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) is purchasing and installing ballot drop boxes for every county that currently does not have one,” Evnen explained.
