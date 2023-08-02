Nebraska’s Ahron Ulis Allegedly Placed Multiple Sports Wagers While Playing at Iowa

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 2)–After not playing in Nebraska Basketball’s first exhibition game in Spain for an undisclosed “situation”, senior point guard Ahron Ulis is reportedly facing a tampering with records charge after allegedly placing 1,850 sports bets before he turned 21 during his time at Iowa.

The complaint alleges at least one wager was on an Iowa sporting event and over 430 bets were on NCAA sanctioned football and basketball games.

According to The Iowa Gazette, the wagers totaled over $34,800.

The Iowa transfer is accused of using his older brother’s identity to place bets using the FanDuel sportsbook platform between February 20, 2021 and December 27, 2022.

The news comes amid the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s probe into sports gambling at Iowa and Iowa State.

According to NCAA guidelines, athletes who bet on their own school, could potentially face permanent loss of collegiate eligibility in all sports.