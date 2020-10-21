Nebraska’s Head of NDOT Is Leaving
Kyle Schneweis
(KFOR NEWS October 21, 2020) Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) Director, Kyle Schneweis, is stepping down next month after 5 1/2 years of service.
Among Schneweis’ accomplishments are:
- Streamlining the environmental review process to accelerate project delivery by assuming the role of the federal government.
- Merging the Department of Roads and the Department of Aeronautics to create a Department of Transportation.
- Improving customer service and support for local governments through programs like the Federal Fund Purchase Program, the Economic Opportunity Program, and the County Bridge Match Program.
- Developing performance measures, process improvements, and other analytical and operational tools that have improved the agency’s business and decision making.
- Gaining authorization for and implementing alternative delivery methods like Design Build that give the DOT tools to deliver projects more efficiently.
- Managing through the most widespread natural disaster in our State’s history in the 2019 floods in which NDOT restored 200 miles of roadway and 27 bridges in just 11 months.
- Accelerating the delivery of multiple projects, most notably the long-awaited Lincoln South Beltway which will be completed in three years instead of a decade, and the Fremont SE Beltway which will be delivered a full five years ahead of schedule. Several other projects within the delivery window include the Heartland Expressway, US-75 from Plattsmouth to Bellevue, and the much-anticipated expansion of Highway 275.
Schneweis is joining High Street, a national transportation analytics, planning and policy consulting firm, as the Chief Executive Officer.
