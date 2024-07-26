Nebraska’s High Court Upholds the ‘Let Them Grow Act’

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 26)–The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday upheld LB 574, which was signed into law in 2023 and banned abortions after 12 weeks and outlawed irreversible sex change surgeries for children. It’s also known as the “Let Them Grow Act.”

A challenge was filed by Planned Parenthood of the Heartland against the state and Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

Governor Pillen issued a statement, saying “I am grateful for the court’s thorough and well-reasoned opinion upholding these important protections for life and children in Nebraska.”

Pillen also noted he and supporters of LB 574 “worked overtime” to make the bill happen and thanked Hilgers’ office for the work done to defend the bill in court.

Hilgers issued a statement on Friday, saying, ““We are grateful for the work of the Court, and its ruling upholding the constitutionality of L.B. 574. The Legislature passed Nebraska’s 12-week abortion ban and its ban on gender-altering procedures for minors, and we are pleased that the Court upheld the constitutionality of the Legislature’s work.”