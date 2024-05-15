Nebraska’s Primary Election Results May 14

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 14)–Nebraska’s Primary Election voting window has closed as of 8pm Tuesday. The results can be found through the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office and the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office, with each link posted at the bottom of this story.

Sample Ballot-Lancaster County

Initial results will be the early voting tabulations and updates will be made throughout the evening, overnight and early morning hours of Wednesday (if necessary) on votes in a number of races.

Below are links to the local and statewide results.

Results-Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office

Results-Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office