Nebraska’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 4%, Lowest in U.S.
Nebraska’s unemployment rate for August dropped to 4%, the lowest rate in the country. The state Department of Labor reported Friday that the rate was down from a revised July rate of 4.9%. The declining rate reflects an increase of 4,084 nonfarm jobs in the past month. Nebraska’s unemployment rate is the lowest in the nation, just ahead of Utah’s 4.1% rate. The national unemployment rate in August was 8.4%.
