Nebraska’s Unemployment Rate Reaches All-Time Low

Lincoln, NE (December 17, 2021) Nebraska’s unemployment rate dropped in November to the lowest level on record, beating the previous national record it set last month.
The Nebraska Department of Labor reported a seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate of 1.8% last month, down from 1.9% in October. Lincoln’s unemployment rate is 1-point-1 percent….down from 1-point 3 in October. Omaha is at 1-point-5 percent.
Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement praising the State’s economic performance:
“Nebraska has beaten our own national record for the lowest unemployment rate—now at 1.8 percent,” said Gov. Ricketts. “This historic achievement is a sign of the unwavering resilience and work ethic that define us as Nebraskans. It’s clear for all of America to see: Nebraskans just don’t quit!”
Nebraska’s Preliminary Employment Statistics for November 2021