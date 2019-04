The Nebraska Labor Department reported Friday that the preliminary March rate of Nebraska’s jobless figure has been 2.8%, a tenth of a percent less than March a year ago.

It’s the eighth straight month the Nebraska figure’s been unchanged.

It’s unclear whether last months unemployment rate is likely to change because of jobs lost in the massive spring flooding that caused more than $3 billion in damage across the Midwest.

