Nebraska’s US&R Team Heading Home After Deployment For Hurricane Dorian Recovery
Members of Nebraska Task Force One. (Courtesy of Lincoln Fire and Rescue)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 6)–As Hurricane Dorian weakens off the coast of North Carolina, extra help from outside agencies is dwindling for now. It’s prompted Nebraska’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, Task Force One, to head home.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue confirmed to KFOR News early Friday afternoon that Task Force One left Augusta, Georgia just before noon Lincoln time. The team should be back in Lincoln sometime on Saturday.
NETF1 was a water rescue specific group designed to function in a flooded environment. Eight members of the team are from Lincoln Fire & Rescue, five are from the Omaha Fire Department, two are civilian members from Grand Island, and one member is from the Council Bluffs Fire Department.