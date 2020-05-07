Need at Food Banks is Greater Than Ever
(KFOR NEWS May 7, 2020) The Nebraska Food Security Task Force is working to help thousands of Nebraskans who rely upon food banks, pantries and school lunch programs for their next meal.
“The school closures and business disruptions caused by the onset of COVID-19 has increased the need to help provide food for people in need,” said Chris Schroeder, long-term recovery program specialist for Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and head of the joint task force. Representatives from state agencies, volunteer organizations active in disaster, food banks, federal agencies, nonprofit organizations, local public health agencies, churches and many others are working to find ways to increase available food for Nebraskans.
“People who could previously meet their food needs are now temporarily unable to do so,” Schroeder said. “We are asking Nebraskans to step up and help those in need.”
Because of social distancing, fewer volunteers are available to help distribute food. The food banks will resume accepting non-perishable but until that’s possible, there are still ways to help. Here’s what you can do now:
Donate Funds—Your financial donations can be used to purchase the necessary food items in larger quantities directly from suppliers.
Sponsor a fundraiser. Is your business or church operating remotely, but still wanting to help your community? There are many fun and creative ways your organizations can engage your employees, or members, while raising money to support the food bank.
“Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, both Food Banks could turn a donation of $1 into 3 full meals,” Schroder said. “We are all working to return to that reality, but right now a donation of $30 can feed a family in Nebraska for almost an entire week.”
To donate: visit the Food Bank for the Heartland which serves Nebraska and western Iowa at https://donate.foodbankhearland.org or the Food Bank of Lincoln which serves 16 counties in Southeast Nebraska
READ MORE: Recreational vehicle camping resumes May 20 in NE parks, with reservations