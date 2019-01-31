Need Blood

Sniffles and runny noses aren’t just keeping people out of work and school; donors are also unable to keep their

blood donation appointments. The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is asking adults who are feeling well to

consider making a blood donation to ensure a stable supply for local patients. All types are needed – especially

O negative.

Not sure if you’re eligible? Individuals can donate whole blood every 8 weeks, double red blood cells every 16

weeks or platelets every 14 days. You must also be free of flu or cold symptoms for at least 72 hours. Please call

402-486-9414 or visit NCBB.ORG with questions or to schedule an appointment!

When high school blood drives meet their blood collection goals, they are eligible for scholarship dollars. If you’d like more information about the

program visit NCBB.org/schools.

2/2/2019 9:00 am – 1:30 pm Liquid Courage 809 S. 75th Street Omaha 68114

2/5/2019 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Doane University 1014 Boswell Ave Crete 68333

2/5/2019 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm Midwest Web 4900 Superior Street Lincoln 68504

2/6/2019 8:00 am – 12:00 pm Nebraska Department of Transportation 1500 Highway 2 Lincoln 68502

2/8/2019 8:30 am – 12:00 pm Aksarben Village 2285 S. 67th Street Omaha 68106

2/11/2019 10:00 am – 1:00 pm Downtown 333 South 13th Street Lincoln 68508

2/11/2019 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm LI-COR Biosciences 4647 Superior Street Lincoln 68504

2/11/2019 10:00 am – 1:00 pm Omaha Donation Center Blood Drive 12100 Pacific St. Omaha 68154

2/12/2019 8:00 am – 12:00 pm Lincoln Police Department/Public Building Commission 575 South 10th Street Lincoln 68508

2/13/2019 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm Faith Lutheran Church – Seward 1245 North 2nd Street Seward 68434

2/14/2019 8:00 am – 11:30 am Stanley Healthcare 4600 Vine Street Lincoln 68504

2/18/2019 10:30 am – 5:00 pm Cavett Elementary School 7701 S. 36th Street Lincoln 68516

2/18/2019 9:00 am – 1:00 pm Holmes Elementary School 5230 Sumner Street Lincoln 68506

2/20/2019 9:00 am – 4:00 pm Concordia University – Seward, 800 North Columbia Ave Seward 68434

2/21/2019 10:00 am – 3:00 pm Raymond Central High School 1800 West Agnew Road Raymond 68428

2/21/2019 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm Firespring 1201 Infinity Court Lincoln 68512

2/22/2019 8:00 am – 12:00 pm Cattle Bank & Trust 104 S. 5th St. Seward 68434

2/23/2019 9:00 am – 1:00 pm Heartland Community Schools 1501 Front Street Henderson 68371

2/25/2019 11:00 am – 4:00 pm Alpha Gamma Sigma 4001 Holdrege Street Lincoln 68503

2/27/2019 1:00 pm – 4:30 pm Canopy Street Blood Drive 600 P Street Ste. 400 Lincoln 68508

Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB) has been connecting people and saving lives for 50 years. NCBB

relies on the local community to donate blood to help ensure a safe and stable blood supply is available to area

hospitals and other partners. For more information, call 1-877-486-9414 or visit NCBB.ORG. Connect with us on

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

