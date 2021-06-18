Neighborhood Pools Offering Family Swim Nights

Lincoln, NE (June 18, 2021) The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department reminds the public that all neighborhood pools offer Family Swim Nights from 6 to 8 p.m. The fee is $9 per family and the schedules are as follows:
The free sprayground at Trago Park, North 22nd and “U” streets, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day. The sprayground at Woods Park, South 33rd and “J” streets, has the same hours and admission fee as the Woods Pool.
Summer public pool locations and hours are as follows:
Star City Shores Aquatic Center
University Place Aquatic Center
Highlands Aquatic Center
Neighborhood pools are open daily 1 to 6 p.m.
