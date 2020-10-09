Neighbors Help Capture A Suspect In An Attempted Robbery
Qapreece Wells (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 9)–Lincoln Police say a 19-year-old man is accused of trying to rob a convenience store Thursday evening, after he assaulted the clerk. Fortunately, the 37-year-old clerk yelled for help and neighbors came to her rescue and held the suspect until police arrived.
This happened at the Super C at 21st and Randolph, according to Police.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says Qapreece Wells is in jail on charges of attempted robbery. Bonkiewicz says the employee had closed up for the evening when Wells approached her from an aisle, grabbed her hair and punched her in the face several times, while demanding money. During the assault before the employee was able to fight him off and run from the store. Wells then tried to take off, but was chased by neighbors and and later stopped.
Those neighbors surrounded Wells, until police showed up.