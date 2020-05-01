Neighbors Help Deputies Capture Burglary Suspects
RURAL LINCOLN–(KFOR May 1)–Lancaster County Deputies got help from some neighbors on Thursday in stopping two people trying to break into a storage building near SW 56th and West Van Dorn, which is west of Pioneers Park.
Sheriff Terry Wagner on Friday said the property owner told deputies an alarm was going off and found a padlock had been cut, but nothing stolen. One of the cameras set up on property showed a man on an ATV. A few hours later, the alarm went off and the owner called deputies for help.
“Deputies were checking that property. They heard an ATV start up across a field on the south end of the property,” Sheriff Wagner said.
A group of neighbors helped deputies out in trying to find the ATV. One of them in a truck spotted the suspects and stopped them about a mile away near SW 56th and West Pionners.
“Pickup turned sideways in the road to block the ATV and in the process, drove over a tow strap that was being dragged behind the ATV,” according to Sheriff Wagner. “That caused the ATV to go into the ditch.”
Deputies captured 39-year-old Shane Stromer and 35-year-old Marilynn Parker and arrested them on burglary and drug charges. Both had meth on them, bolt cutters and some marijuana. Some BNSF law enforcement officers helped in apprehending Stromer and Parker.
The ATV apparently had been stolen a year ago from Edgar, Nebraska.