NEST 529 Back-to-School Photo Winners Announced
Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante and First National Bank of Omaha announced, Tuesday, the 10 winners of the NEST 529 Back-to-School Photo Drawing.
The contest, which took place from July 30 to September 30, encouraged families to submit their favorite back-to-school photos of their children 8 years old and younger. The 10 randomly selected winners will each receive a $2,000 contribution to a NEST 529 College Savings Plan account.
“The Back-to-School Photo Drawing creates the opportunity for families to take a moment from the bustle of back-to-school season, and capture cherished memories of their loved ones’ educational milestones. It is my wish that every child has the opportunity to pursue their aspirations, and a strong educational foundation is a critical part of the journey,” said Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante.
The Back-to-School Photo Drawing Winners are:
- Anika Sukraw, Bennington, Nebraska
- Parker Ziemba, Elkhorn, Nebraska
- Stone Avila, Grand Island, Nebraska
- Colin File, Omaha, Nebraska
- Maggie Johnson, Omaha, Nebraska
- Milo Schulte, Omaha, Nebraska
- Analie Knighton, Gardner, Kansas
- Camden Knighton, Gardner, Kansas
- Audra Kooima, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Joey Wenz, Kearney, Nebraska
READ MORE: Whitehall Mansion Receives TeamMates Service Project