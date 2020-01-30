New Athletic Facility Partners With Windstream On Sponsorship Agreement
(LINCOLN) –(News Release)– The developers of the Lincoln Sports Complex are proud to announce a new sponsorship agreement with Kinetic Business by Windstream. As part of the agreement, the facility will be named, Kinetic Sports Complex. The five-year sponsorship agreement will begin in 2020, as the complex is prepared to enter its first year.
Still under construction, the project at 150 SW 14th Place is set to be completed by Manzitto in March. The new facility will have an economic impact on Lincoln by increasing the number of visitors by hosting additional tournaments and events. The location of the Kinetic Sports Complex will offer easy access to Highway 77 and Interstate 80.
“This is a unique collaboration that brings a lot of excitement, not only for those of us involved in this new youth sports complex, but also for Lincoln,” said Sam Manzitto, Jr, President of Manzitto. “We are building something that will help shape the lives of thousands of kids. Having this sponsorship and support from a major corporation like Windstream represents an opportunity to engage fans and the community in space where they can participate and cheer on teams through a variety of sporting events.”
“Kinetic Business is delivering Gig-speed internet over fiber that is capable of running back-office software even when its complimentary guest WiFi is full-throttle on a tournament weekend. While we know that level of speed and continuity is important, we feel it is more important that this partnership help to expand opportunities for youth and their families in our great state. After all, Windstream has hundreds of employees in the state who work and play here, too,” said Brad Hedrick, president of Windstream operations in Nebraska.
The facility will be home to Supreme Court Basketball and Volleyball Club Nebraska. The Kinetic Sports Complex will host more than 7,500 K-12 athletes annually. In this new site, Supreme Court Basketball will host 15-20 tournaments each year and will have the ability to add more camps and private lessons. Volleyball Club Nebraska will be able to host up to 7 regional and 2 national tournaments every year. The sports facility is 93,500 square feet with eight basketball courts that convert into 12 volleyball courts. Plus, First Pick Performance will operate the 5,000 square foot athletic training center.
On top of housing the youth clubs, the Kinetic Sports Complex will be available host events and programs from the community such as Special Olympics, Cornhusker State Game events, corporate events, camps, youth groups, fitness classes, and faith organizations. More than 100 coaching jobs, 20-30 site support positions, plus between 75 and 100 officiating jobs (per tournament) will be created, providing additional part time employment opportunities for the community.
The Kinetic Sports Complex will provide a fun and safe facility for youth of all ages to take part in year-round athletics. The inaugural tournament takes place on March 21st.