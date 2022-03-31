New Baby Giraffe At Lincoln Children’s Zoo

(KFOR NEWS March 31, 2022) Kay, a female reticulated giraffe, was born at Lincoln Children’s Zoo on February 27th. She’s the offspring of mom, Allie and dad, Joey.
Kay may be the 2nd baby giraffe born at the Zoo, but she is the first to be hand-raised by the zoo’s amazing team! After she was born, Allie was unable to perform typical maternal duties so for Kay’s safety the giraffe team made the decision to hand-raise her.
It is because of the incredible work of our Lincoln Children’s Zoo team, giraffe plasma gifted from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium and goat milk from ShadowBrook Farm that she is healthy and alive today!
READ MORE: KFOR NEWS Talks With Lincoln Police Officer From Ukraine