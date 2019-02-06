New Bill in Legislature Would Provide Inmates Free Phone Calls to Their Lawyers

Free phone calls to their attorneys would be provided to Nebraska’s prison inmates, under a bill being considered by the Legislature. LB 443 would also keep those calls private.

“It would provide inmates be able to contact their attorneys by telephone with no charge – just like the bill we passed last year with city and county jails,” Senator John McCollister told the Judiciary Committee Wednesday.

Omaha Defense Attorney Robert Williams told the Legislature’s Judiciary committee that passing the bill would save taxpayers money.

“I have on many occasions had to drive down to Tecumseh or to Lincoln to sit with my clients for maybe a few minutes to only garner a signature or have them make a crucial decision on their case. Now in all those cases, that money is coming out of the county pockets,” Williams said.

McCollister’s bill also would prohibit the prisons from monitoring or recording inmates phone calls with their attorneys.