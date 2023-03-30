New Charges Against Woman Suspected of Hitting and Killing Two Men with Her Car

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 30)–Charges have been upgraded against a woman accused of hitting and killing two men with her vehicle Monday afternoon in south Lincoln.

During a court arraignment on Wednesday afternoon, 27-year-old Taylor Bradley was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and attempted first-degree murder. Bradley got disruptive with the Lancaster County judge, denying the charges and shouting expletives through a video conference from jail.

The two victims, 45-year-old Ronald Gonzalez and 42-year-old Chris Karmazin, who were maintenance workers at the Lodge Apartment complex near 48th and Nebraska Parkway, were ran over and instantly killed, after Bradley allegedly hit them with her car on the north side of the complex. She apparently tried to hit a third person, too.

The judge set her bond at 10% of $2-million. Bradley was originally booked on two counts of second-degree murder.

Her next scheduled court appearance is April 26.