New Charges Filed Against Lincoln Man in Stabbing Death of Stepfather

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 10)–The 40-year-old Lincoln man suspected of stabbing his 59-year-old stepfather to death at a northeast Lincoln home on Sunday evening is now facing first-degree murder charges.

Court records say prosecutors are charging Joseph Kruger with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He originally was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

A judge on Tuesday set Kruger’s bond at ten percent of $2-million. Court documents state Kruger was in a fistfight with Mark Kruger just before the stabbing at a home near 63rd and Baldwin, after Mark got upset with Joseph, who had scolded a child at a family gathering. Joseph Kruger was getting ready to leave the party, when he stabbed his stepfather. But witnesses told Lincoln Police different accounts of who walked toward who, while Joseph Kruger was holding the steak knife.

Mark Kruger suffered a stab wound to the chest and died at a Lincoln hospital, becoming the city’s sixth homicide victim of the year.