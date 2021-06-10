New Details Released By NSP In Rural Cass County Woman’s Death

WEEPING WATER, Neb. –(News Release June 9)–The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional details regarding a death investigation in Cass County.
At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve multiple arrest warrants at a residence at 9901 Adams Street in rural Cass County. As deputies were attempting to make contact with the subject, they heard an apparent gunshot come from inside the residence. Deputies then heard a person call for help.
Deputies entered the residence and located a female, identified as April Crowley, 39, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Deputies attempted live-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has requested that the Nebraska State Patrol conduct the investigation, which will be conducted as an in-custody death investigation. No deputies discharged a weapon at any point during the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.