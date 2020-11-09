New Directed Health Measures Across Nebraska To Go Into Effect Wednesday Morning
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 9)–Governor Pete Ricketts on Monday announced increased restrictions in a new Directed Health Measures that will be effective at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday through November 30. Here are some of the new DHMs to be implemented.
- Must maintain 6 feet of separation between people. Was a recommendation, now it’s a mandate
- No more than 8 people per table at bars, restaurants and weddings
- Must wear a mask in businesses where you have close contact with customers or patrons for 15 minutes or more. Example: salons
- Participants at restaurants and bars must remain seated unless going to the bathroom or ordering
- Only the household family can attend extracurricular activities like club sports or school sporting events
- Indoor halls and events can have no more 25% of rated occupancy. This was previously 50%.
- Dancing is prohibited except at weddings but guests can only dance near their tables where they are in groups of no more than eight
- Health Clubs must maintain 6 feet of separation between people working out.