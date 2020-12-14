New Directed Health Measures Began Saturday in NE
courtesy of 1011Now
(KFOR NEWS December 14, 2020) Governor Ricketts announced on Friday that the State is moving from the “orange” to “yellow” phase of its coronavirus pandemic response plan. As a result, the State of Nebraska issued new Directed Health Measures which took effect Saturday.
Moving from the “orange” to “yellow” phase involves the following DHM changes:
* Fan attendance at extracurricular activities, both school and club, is no longer limited to household members of participants.
* Parties at restaurants and bars remain limited to groups of 8 or less. Individuals must still be seated unless ordering food, using the restroom, or playing games. Six feet of separation between groups returns to a guidance.
* The maximum capacity for indoor gatherings goes from 25% to 50%.
* Only certain venues where people convene are considered “gatherings” under the State’s DHMs. Go to dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus and click on “Directed Health Measures” for details.
* Masks are recommended, rather than required, for establishments such as childcare centers, salons, barber shops, massage therapists, and body art studios.
* Elective surgeries can resume as long as a hospital keeps 10% of its capacity available to treat coronavirus patients.
