Lincoln Fire & Rescue has received a new fire engine. The rig was just delivered to the Municipal Services Center at 901 W. Bond. The fire engine will go in service at station 6, at 48th and Highway 2, on April 1st.

This new engine will replace a twelve-year-old unit. It was built 75 miles north of Lincoln, at Smeal Fire Equipment Company in Snyder, and the color is victory red.