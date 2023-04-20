New Information Released on Thursday Morning’s Crash West of Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 20)–An update on the pickup truck/bicycle crash from around 2am Thursday at 1st and “O” Street, where no citations have been issued at this time.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says the 60-year-old driver of the pickup was westbound on “O” Street and had a green light, when the 37-year-old bicyclist crossed in front of him. The bicyclist was taken to a Lincoln hospital and at last check he was in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.