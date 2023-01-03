New Lincoln.org Website Launches

Visit Lincoln

(KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) A new and improved website for Lincoln’s attractions and tourism ventures is now live with several new and upgraded features.

The new lincoln.org features a streamlined hub of information that is easier to find for visitors when they are looking to find out what’s happening in Lincoln. New photos and a modern design that highlights Lincoln’s restaurants, hotels and attractions, planning options for group tours, sporting events and more are featured brightly with additional information on an easy-to-find and dynamic website.

“The new lincoln.org serves as a window into all of the great things going on in our community, the excitement that surrounds our dynamic tourism skyline, and the website vividly shows what amazing opportunities await visitors and Lincolnites alike,” says Jeff Maul, executive director-

vice president of Visit Lincoln.

The sights and attractions of Lincoln are displayed in a vivid and easy-to-navigate website at lincoln.org that gives the user multiple options to plan a night, weekend or longer stay around. More information, photos and video accompany a Lincoln Visitors Guide, favorite spots from a local perspective and plenty of options for visitors planning their time in the community.

“Our incredible destination is showcased with improved tools to make stays in Lincoln memorable, with a user-friendly experience for new and continuing fans of Lincoln,” notes Derek Feyerherm, vice president of operations & development of Visit Lincoln.

The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau is also modernizing in symphony with the new website, as the organization will now be known as Visit Lincoln, complete with a new logo and branding.

“Visit Lincoln is a perfect way to brand our organization because it’s at the heart of what we do and want others to do, presenting a modern and colorful Lincoln for 2022 and beyond,” adds Maul.

About Visit Lincoln Visit Lincoln is a division of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and proudly serves as the lead tourism agency representing and promoting Lincoln and Lancaster County. Funded by a partnership of the Lincoln Chamber and Lancaster County, Visit Lincoln promotes Lincoln to

millions of visitors showcasing Lincoln’s live music scene, culinary treasures and attractions. Through the work of Visit Lincoln, Lincoln continues to build on its world-class reputation as one of the Midwest’s most believed cities with first-class facilities and plays host to national and international conferences and sporting events. Together, Visit Lincoln, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development promote continued economic vitality, positioning Lincoln to be the best place to live, work and play.

