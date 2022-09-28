New Lincoln Youth Complex To Feature Baseball/Softball Fields

An overview of the plans unveiled on Wednesday to build the Lincoln Youth Complex for baseball and softball teams. (Courtesy of the Lincoln CVB and Olesson and Associates)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 28)–Youth sports continue to be a big business and Lincoln has stepped up its game by unveiling plans for a new complex of eight baseball and softball fields to be built just north of Oak Lake on the southeast corner of 1st and Cornhusker Highway.

The Lincoln Youth Complex will include five youth fields for baseball and softball, another field for the home of Homer’s Heroes for mentally and physically challenged youth and two championship baseball and softball fields that will be home for Nebraska Wesleyan University’s programs.

“There is a dire need to expand our youth sports facilities and provide a destination for more people than ever before. LYC is designed to be a space for players of all backgrounds and abilities to come together and play. Our programs will meaningfully expand opportunities for underserved youth in our community and this project can have a profoundly positive impact on Lincoln and our youth for generations to come,” Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jeff Maul said.

It will be a change of scenery for the Nebraska Wesleyan baseball and softball teams, who currently play at Woods Park and University Place Park, respectively.

“We pride ourselves on impactful, transformative experiences inside and outside of the classroom,” says Dr. Darrin Good, President of Nebraska Wesleyan University.

“This facility will certainly provide incredible experiences for our baseball and softball programs, our student athletes and future Prairie Wolves as well as the thousands of young athletes from across the region who will compete at this ballpark,” adds Dr. Good.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird says the new Lincoln Youth Complex is an example of the city’s momentum of moving forward in helping with growth and development that will support the local economy.

“Private and public sector partners have stepped up to the plate to create an inspiring project that furthers our work to champion both equity and economic development in Lincoln,” Gaylor Baird added.

Construction is set to begin in spring 2023 with completion expected for the late fall of 2024. Find out more details at lincolnyouthcomplex.com.